Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq and I ran to establish a border market

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-18T07:13:51+0000
Iraq and I ran to establish a border market

Shafaq News / Governors-general of Ilam Province in western Iran and Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq signed MoU on Thursday to open a joint border market, IRNA reported

Ilam Governor-General Hassan Bahramnia said in the signing ceremony that the two provinces have ethnic and cultural commonalities which provides the best opportunity for business interactions.

He promised that a piece of land would be selected later today and the construction would start shortly after receiving required authorizations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diyala Governor Muthana Al-Timimi said that the central government in Iraq had rejected a similar agreement previously, but he promised to secure Baghdad’s agreement with this MoU.

related

Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Date: 2021-06-25 09:30:20
Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

Date: 2021-07-15 08:03:26
Garmyan and Diyala authorities deny reports about Iranian water releases reaching the Sirwan river

"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

Date: 2020-08-16 12:13:24
"Billions wasted daily", Diyala demands investing gas fields in the governorate

Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

Date: 2021-07-15 18:57:36
Member of the rapid response forces injured in Baquba.

100 billion dinars to build the Australian hospital

Date: 2020-08-24 21:12:36
100 billion dinars to build the Australian hospital

Diyala farmers call for exceptions to the decision of canceling the "winter plan"

Date: 2021-10-21 08:22:58
Diyala farmers call for exceptions to the decision of canceling the "winter plan"

Diyala demands extra funds for reconstruction projects

Date: 2020-09-15 20:16:54
Diyala demands extra funds for reconstruction projects

Unplanned import suspends work in 200factories, official says

Date: 2021-11-23 15:42:37
Unplanned import suspends work in 200factories, official says