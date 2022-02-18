Iraq and I ran to establish a border market

Shafaq News / Governors-general of Ilam Province in western Iran and Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq signed MoU on Thursday to open a joint border market, IRNA reported

Ilam Governor-General Hassan Bahramnia said in the signing ceremony that the two provinces have ethnic and cultural commonalities which provides the best opportunity for business interactions.

He promised that a piece of land would be selected later today and the construction would start shortly after receiving required authorizations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diyala Governor Muthana Al-Timimi said that the central government in Iraq had rejected a similar agreement previously, but he promised to secure Baghdad’s agreement with this MoU.