Iraq Stock Exchange sees increased activity: ISX60 and ISX15 indexes up

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced on Thursday it organized 5 trading sessions in August 2024.

According to trading indicators, the number of shares traded this week reached 21 billion. The financial value of these trades amounted to 9 billion dinars (6,923,076.92 USD).

The ISX60 index closed the week at 892.78 points, up 0.75% from 886.12 points at the start of the week.

Additionally, The ISX15 index closed the week's first session at 991.43 points and ended the week at 992.26 points, reflecting a 0.08% increase.

During the week, the market executed 3,395 purchase and sale contracts for listed company shares.