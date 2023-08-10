Iraq Ranks Fourth in Jordan's Industrial Imports, Jordan's Chamber of Industry Reports

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Jordan revealed that Iraq stood as the fourth-largest importer of industrial goods during the initial seven months of 2023.

The Amman Chamber of Industry issued a report indicating that "exports from the chamber over the first seven months of 2023 reached 4.024 million dinars, as compared to 4.1258 million dinars during the same period in 2022."

Furthermore, the report outlined, "India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq emerged as the primary recipients of the Amman Chamber of Industry's exports over the first seven months of this year, amounting to a total value of 2.295 billion dinars."

The Chamber underscored that "exports from Amman's industrial sector to Iraq witnessed a notable increase during the initial seven months of this year, reaching 484 million Jordanian dinars compared to 333 million dinars for the equivalent period the previous year, marking a 45 percent surge. This elevated Iraq to the fourth-ranking importer of Jordanian industrial products."

Elaborating on the geographical distribution of the Chamber's exports during the period above, the report highlighted that Arab nations constituted the majority at a value of 1.757 billion dinars, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at 1.120 billion dinars and African countries at 35 million dinars.

As a reference point, the US dollar equates to approximately 70 Jordanian dinars.

It is worth noting that Iraq predominantly imports goods and commodities from neighboring nations, particularly Turkey and Iran.