Iraq, Kurdistan join Turkish–Arab forum in Istanbul to boost trade

Shafaq News – Istanbul

The 16th Turkish–Arab Economic Forum kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday, with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region taking part in high-level discussions on strengthening regional economic ties.

The event gathered Turkiye’s Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Iraq’s Finance Minister Taif Sami, senior Arab officials, and a delegation from the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Erbil Chamber President Gailan Haji Saeed highlighted the scale of trade between Iraq and Turkiye, which stands at around $17 billion annually, most of it routed through the Ibrahim Khalil crossing in the Kurdistan Region. He noted that Turkish companies hold the largest share of foreign investment in the Region under a law designed to attract international firms.

The forum also featured four panel sessions on economic challenges and opportunities, including one devoted to Iraq’s development in energy, infrastructure, and financial markets.