Iraq, GE Vernova ink deal for 24,000 mw power boost

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced the signing of a strategic agreement with US-based GE Vernova to add 24,000 megawatts of power generation capacity to the country’s national grid.

According to the ministry, the agreement includes the construction of high-efficiency, multi-fuel power plants, with 7,700 megawatts to be delivered through combined cycle technology, enabling additional output without increased fuel use.

The deal also builds on longstanding cooperation with GE Vernova—formerly General Electric—which has already contributed up to 19,000 megawatts to Iraq’s grid since 2011.

“This agreement is a pivotal step in addressing the electricity shortages that have affected Iraqi citizens for decades,” Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil stated, emphasizing adherence to a fixed timeline and focus on quality and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Joseph Anis, President and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power division for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening Iraq’s energy infrastructure and lowering emissions, noting, “This MoU supports our broader strategy to meet Iraq’s energy needs and promote sustainable development.”

GE Vernova, active in over 100 countries, is involved in generating approximately 25% of global electricity.