Iraq Exports Over One Million Barrels of Petroleum Products to the U.S. in 10 Months

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Iraq supplied more than one million barrels of petroleum products to the United States over ten months in 2023.

According to the EIA's data, Iraq's exports of petroleum products to the U.S. totaled 1,113 thousand barrels from January to October 2023.

The export figures reached their lowest point in October, with 59 thousand barrels, while the highest export volume occurred in April, totaling 172 thousand barrels.