Iraq 73rd in 2026 Nation Brand Index

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked eighth among Arab countries and 73rd globally in the 2026 Nation Brand Index published by Brand Finance, up from 67th in 2025.

The United Arab Emirates led Arab nations, ranking 14th worldwide, followed by Saudi Arabia in 15th place and Qatar in 37th. Egypt ranked 51st globally, ahead of Kuwait in 55th place, Morocco in 58th, and Algeria in 64th. Oman ranked 76th globally, followed by Jordan in 92nd, Libya in 96th, Bahrain in 99th, Tunisia in 115th, Lebanon in 122nd, Sudan in 129th, Syria in 148th, and Yemen in 158th.

The annual index, issued by Brand Finance, assesses national brands based on a range of indicators, including investment attractiveness, economic strength, governance, and international influence.