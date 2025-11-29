Iraq 4th among Turkiye’s top exporters in October

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Iraq ranked as Ankara’s fourth-largest export destination in October 2025, with imports exceeding $1.21 billion, Turkiye’s Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

Turkiye’s exports for the month reached $23.94 billion, marking a 2% increase from October 2024, while imports rose 7.2% to $31.52 billion.

Germany remained the country’s largest export partner with $3.003 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $1.423 billion, and the United States with $1.409 billion. Italy came fifth at $1.152 billion. The top five markets together accounted for nearly 29.7% of Turkiye’s total exports.

Iraq continues to rely heavily on imports of food products, consumer goods, and industrial materials from neighboring economies — particularly Turkiye and Iran — with smaller volumes coming from Gulf states and Jordan.