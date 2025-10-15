Iraq 2nd among OPEC producers in September

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked as the second-largest oil producer in OPEC for September 2025, according to the organization’s monthly report released on Wednesday.

The report placed Saudi Arabia at the top with production of 9.961 million barrels per day (bpd), followed by Iraq with 4.066 million bpd, and the United Arab Emirates in third at 3.353 million bpd.

Iran came fourth with 3.25 million bpd, ahead of Kuwait at 2.515 million, Nigeria at 1.517 million, and Libya at 1.318 million bpd. Venezuela produced 967,000 bpd, followed by Algeria with 951,000 bpd, while Congo ranked last among OPEC members with 260,000 bpd.

OPEC attributed Iraq’s consistent output to stable production from its southern oil fields and its adherence to OPEC+ quotas.