Iraq 12th in global gas reserves for 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranks 12th worldwide in proven natural gas reserves for 2025, according to a report released by the US-based CEOWORLD magazine.

The data revealed that Russia, Iran, and Qatar together control 51% of the global proven natural gas reserves, amounting to approximately 3.7 quadrillion cubic feet out of 7.3 quadrillion cubic feet available worldwide. (A quadrillion equals one million billion.)

At the top of the list, Russia holds 1.688 trillion cubic feet, followed by Iran with 1.183 trillion cubic feet. Qatar ranks third with 850.098 billion cubic feet.

The United States occupies the fourth position, with proven reserves of 322.234 billion cubic feet, while Saudi Arabia holds fifth place with 303.284 billion cubic feet.

Iraq’s share stands at 111.522 billion cubic feet, which represents 1.61% of the global total.