Shafaq News- Tehran

The Iranian rial continued to weaken against the US dollar on Wednesday, with the dollar rising above 230,000 tomans on Iran’s free market amid sharp fluctuations and heightened regional military tensions.

According to Iranian foreign exchange market data monitored by Shafaq News, the dollar’s selling price reached around 233,000 tomans by midday before easing slightly to 232,200 tomans. The buying price stood at about 229,900 tomans.

The dollar gained around 3,300 tomans, or 1.44%, from Tuesday’s rate of 228,900 tomans. Its gains against the toman exceeded 5% over the past week.

The currency's decline coincided with escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States and attacks affecting oil tankers and infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz. The official exchange rate stood at 1,374,575 rials per dollar equivalent to about 137,458 tomans, well below the free-market rate.