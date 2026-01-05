Dollar surges against Iranian toman amid protests and inflation pressures

Shafaq News– Tehran

The US dollar recorded a fresh and rapid rise against Iran’s toman on Monday, extending recent volatility in the Iranian foreign exchange market.

The dollar opened at 139,800 tomans at 10:00 a.m. local time and accelerated sharply during the trading session, climbing to around 143,800 by market close, according to local market data.

The spike comes as Iran faces for the eighth consecutive day mounting economic pressure, with protests linked to high inflation and declining purchasing power spreading in several areas. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 22 people were killed, 51 were injured, and 990 were detained.

Estimates by the International Monetary Fund have indicated that Iran is expected to continue facing elevated inflation rates through 2026.

