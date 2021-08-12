Report

Iran's exports to southern Iraq record a 260% increase

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-12T10:45:17+0000
Iran's exports to southern Iraq record a 260% increase

Shafaq News/ Ruhollah Gholami, Director General of Customs of Ilam Province in Iran, announced an increase in exports passing through the Mehran border crossing to Iraqi cities by more than 260%.

 Gholami said, "During the last four months, 594,000 tons of goods were exported through the Mehran border crossing to Iraq, at a value of $291 million."

 He also pointed out that the crossing recorded a significant increase in the exports to Iraq, which amounted to 263%, expecting them to reach two billion dollars by the end of the Iranian year, next March.

Muhammad Hassan, director of the Quality Control Company at the Bruizkhan border crossing in the Kurdistan Region, announced a decrease in commercial traffic between the region and Iran by nearly 70%.

 He attributed this to opening Iraq's border crossings to Iran, amid the remarkable absence of qualitative control by the federal government regarding customs tariffs, noting that this is what makes import costs at those crossings less than the ones in the Region.

