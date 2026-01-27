Iran rial sinks to all-time low

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran’s currency fell to a record low on Tuesday, with the rial trading at over 1.5 million to the US dollar in Tehran’s open market, exchange shops revealed.

According to the trackers, the rial traded near 817,500 per dollar at the start of 2025 and crossed the one-million mark in March.

The country’s economy, the World Bank earlier said, is set to contract further this year, with inflation approaching 60%.

The latest fall came a day after the US military said the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three destroyers had entered the Middle East. While US President Donald Trump said the deployment was precautionary and that “maybe we won’t have to use it,” he warned that any military action would make last year’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites “look like peanuts.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei cautioned on Monday that Iran would deliver a “comprehensive and regret-inducing” response to any aggression.

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran