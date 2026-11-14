Shafaq News- Kermanshah

The Khosravi border crossing with Iraq will operate around the clock following the temporary closure of the Somar (Mandali) crossing on the Iraqi side for infrastructure work, Kermanshah Governor Manouchehr Habibi said on Saturday, according to Iranian media.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the province's border task force, Habibi said Khosravi, which faces Iraq's Al-Mundhiriya crossing, and Parvizkhan are among Iran's best-equipped land crossings and can absorb truck traffic diverted from Somar. Parvizkhan already operates 24 hours a day, and the task force decided Khosravi would do the same, in coordination with customs, border guards and the road authority.

An average of 500 trucks cross through Khosravi daily and more than 1,000 through Parvizkhan, figures that could double, he said. Agencies at the crossings, border markets and terminals will work in shifts to provide uninterrupted services, trucks carrying perishable goods will be given priority, and police and road crews will be deployed to manage traffic on approach roads.

Iranian officials are coordinating with the Iraqi side, Habibi added, with meetings planned soon between governors, district officials, and border, customs and border guard authorities to prevent any interruption to trade.

Iraq's Border Ports Authority closed the Mandali crossing in Diyala province on Nov. 13 to complete maintenance and upgrade work, without setting a date for its reopening. The closure came days after Iraq reopened the Al-Sheeb crossing in Maysan, which had been shut since Oct. 21.