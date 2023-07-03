Iran exported over $1bn worth of technical, engineering services to Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted an Iranian trade envoy to Iraq stating that more than $1 billion worth of technical and engineering services were exported to Iraq in 2022.

The agency stated that Iranian envoy Abdolamir Rabihafi revealed these details during a joint meeting of the Iranian-Iraqi Trade Chamber held today in Tehran. He highlighted that Iran successfully exported technical and engineering services valued at over $1 billion to Iraq in 2022.

The Iranian official also emphasized the progress in establishing industrial cities along the border, stating that through bilateral coordination in this field, five industrial towns will be established on the Iranian-Iraqi border.

Furthermore, the envoy discussed traditional trade exchanges with Iraq, pointing out that monetary transactions with Iraq are conducted either through foreign exchange markets or cash transfers.

Abdolamir Rabihafi further stated that Iraq has the potential to serve as a link between the Gulf and Europe in the future, adding that Iran can utilize the Iraqi route to export its products to Africa and Europe as well.