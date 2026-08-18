Shafaq News- Ilam

Iranian economists and trade experts are calling for a broader economic partnership with Iraq, urging Tehran to strengthen ties in production, investment and job creation, state-run IRNA News reported on Tuesday.

The proposals came at a meeting of the Employment Council in Ilam province in western Iran. The province is home to a significant Feyli Kurdish population, shares a 430-kilometer border with Iraq and hosts the Mehran crossing, one of the main land routes between the two countries.

“Trade with Iraq needs to move beyond its traditional form,” Aziz Moraseli, an economic researcher and faculty member at Ilam University, noted at the meeting, advocating a more organized market built around local production and goods that can compete on quality.

Moraseli also pointed to a lack of coordination among government and commercial bodies involved in Iraq-related trade, including economic attachés, consulates, chambers of commerce and universities. Overlapping responsibilities and multiple decision-making centers, he argued, have made it harder to capitalize on opportunities in the Iraqi market.

To address the issue, Moraseli proposed a “unified external economy leadership” focused on removing trade barriers and setting clear timelines, resources and responsibilities. The objective, he maintained, should be to turn economic recommendations into concrete programs with measurable re sults.

Another proposal called for an “economic and cultural corridor” linking Shirvan, Badreh, Darreh Shahr, Abdanan and Dehloran in Ilam province. Developing it, however, would require additional investment in infrastructure and water-pumping projects, along with greater private-sector investment in agriculture and manufacturing.

Beyond traditional trade, participants also recommended establishing a research center for Iranian-Iraqi economic studies at Ilam University. The center would provide market data and research to help policymakers and businesses identify investment opportunities, including in the digital economy and supply chains.

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