Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Authorities in Iran’s Ilam province have completed the permits needed to launch agricultural projects along the Iraqi border, including the allocation of about 4,000 hectares for date-palm cultivation, state-run IRNA reported Monday.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Ilam Governor Ahmad Karami and Iraqi Consul General Saadoun Al-Saadi. Karami described Ilam as a potential “golden gateway” for economic ties with Iraq, hailing its border location and agricultural and tourism resources.

“Outlined plans to expand trade through the Ilam-Maysan border crossing are being developed,” he said, calling for a greater use of the area’s historical and cultural sites to boost tourism and cross-border exchanges, while stressing the need to reduce language and cultural barriers that can hinder business.

Al-Saadi called for stronger economic and tourism ties between Baghdad and Tehran, saying Iraq’s market can absorb high-quality goods. He added that greater use of the Ilam border could benefit several Iraqi provinces, particularly Maysan, by creating new opportunities for regional trade.

Ilam province in western Iran, home to a significant Feyli Kurdish population, shares a 425-kilometer border with Iraq and hosts the Mehran crossing, one of the main land routes between the two countries. Iraqi tourism to the province rose 75% over the past year, with around 8,000 visitors officially registering stays at hotels and tourism facilities as of May, according to local tourism authorities.

In July, Iraq and Iran signed four agreements and memoranda of understanding during Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to Tehran, expanding cooperation in transport, infrastructure, municipal affairs and public administration.

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