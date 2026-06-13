Iran border quake rattles Iraq’s Maysan

Shafaq News- Maysan

An earthquake struck near the Iraq-Iran border on Saturday morning, with tremors felt across Maysan province, southeastern Iraq.

Seismic monitoring data showed that the quake occurred at 10:52 a.m. local time near the Iranian border city of Dehloran, east of Maysan. Residents reported varying levels of shaking, describing it as strong in some areas and mild in others.

Iraq's General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring has not yet announced the earthquake's magnitude.

No casualties or material damage have been reported.

Iraq recorded 36 earthquakes in April, including 16 in the country and 20 near its borders, according to the authority.