Increase in Dollar Prices in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar increased today, Monday, in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

A correspondent from Shafaq News Agency reported that the dollar prices rose at the opening of al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 164,250 dinars per 100 dollars, compared to 163,200 dinars per 100 dollars on Sunday.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in exchange offices in the local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 165,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 163,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed an increase in exchange offices, with the selling price being 164,150 dinars per dollar and the buying price 164,050 dinars per 100 dollars.