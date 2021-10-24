In less than two decades, Ilam's exports amount to 14,900,000,000 million dollars
Shafaq News/ Ruhollah Gholami, Director General of Customs in Ilam province, revealed the value of exports through the Maharan border crossing to Iraq and other countries.
Gholami said that 14,900,000,000 million dollars worth of goods have been exported in the last 18 years, mainly to Iraq and other countries.
He also pointed out that more than 400 trucks enter Iraq through the border crossing everyday.
