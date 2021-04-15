ISX yields 1.66% gains and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.2 billion equities valued at more than 1.2 billion dinars in today's session, Thursday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "33 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations, while the equities of 49 companies were suspended for Supply-demand disparities."

"1.2 billion equities were traded today at a value of 1.231billion dinars from 576 deals. ISX60 index ended up by 588.95, yielding 1.66% from the last session's close," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.