Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISX yields 1.66% gains and delists 19 companies

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-04-15T11:47:13+0000
ISX yields 1.66% gains and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed 1.2 billion equities valued at more than 1.2 billion dinars in today's session, Thursday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "33 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations, while the equities of 49 companies were suspended for Supply-demand disparities."

"1.2 billion equities were traded today at a value of 1.231billion dinars from 576 deals. ISX60 index ended up by 588.95, yielding 1.66% from the last session's close," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

related

The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Date: 2020-12-02 19:22:15
The Supreme Court investigates the involvement of several private and governmental banks in "Currency Auctions"

Suez Canal blockage delays about $400 million an hour in goods

Date: 2021-03-26 16:16:39
Suez Canal blockage delays about $400 million an hour in goods

Iraqi factories close their door

Date: 2021-04-09 09:08:23
Iraqi factories close their door

ISX pared 1.22% yields and delists 19 companies

Date: 2021-04-11 14:25:52
ISX pared 1.22% yields and delists 19 companies

The National Retirement Authority clarifies

Date: 2020-09-05 14:41:03
The National Retirement Authority clarifies