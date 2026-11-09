Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading worth more than 9.4 billion Iraqi dinars (about $6.23M) last week, down 49% from the previous week.

According to market data, 8.837 billion shares were traded, a decline of 83% from the previous week, with total trading value reaching 9.467 billion dinars across 5,342 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 902.85 points, down 1.17% from the previous session.

Shares in 69 companies were traded during the week, while 27 companies recorded no activity because buy and sell orders did not match. Trading in nine other companies remained suspended because they had not submitted required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 49 million shares worth 47 million dinars in 30 transactions. They also sold 21 million shares worth 304 million dinars in 241 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions a week, from Sunday to Thursday, and lists 105 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across the banking, telecommunications, industrial, agricultural, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and services sectors.