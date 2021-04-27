ISX trades +746 million dinars worth of equities and delists 19 companies

Shafaq News/ Trading volume in Iraq's stock market surpassed one billion equities valued at more than 746 million dinars on Tuesday's session.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "37 publicly traded companies cast out today of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "19 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"1,000,253,000 equities were traded today at a value of 746,671,000 dinars. ISX60 index ended up at 593.21, 0.01% above last session's close," the report added.

Iraqiya for seeds company, followed by al-Amin real estates, were the top boosts to the index, notching a 7.07% and 4.48% gain, respectively. On the other hand, the Credit bank and al-Muttahid bank benchmarks index slid as much as -6.82% and -5.88%, respectively.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009 and currently bolstering efforts to deploy online transaction services. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.