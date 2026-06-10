ISX trades $119M in monthly activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 184.5 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value during May —roughly $119.3 million.

According to market data, over 192.9 billion shares were traded during the month across 18 regular trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 958.70 points, marking a 2.47% decline compared with the previous session.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed around 22,826 sale and purchase contracts across listed companies. During the period, 82 companies out of 117 listed firms recorded actual trading activity.