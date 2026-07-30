Fire damages dozens of shelters at Syrian refugee camp near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A fire broke out on Thursday at the Hersham camp for Syrian refugees near the Bahrka subdistrict in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil province, destroying residential shelters without causing any casualties.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that civil defense teams contained the blaze and brought it under control after flames spread to at least 30 prefabricated housing units, commonly known as caravans.

No injuries were reported, while the fire caused significant material damage to the refugees' belongings and residential units.

The incident occurred as firefighters were also responding to a separate fire along the Erbil-Kirkuk highway, where flames erupted at several commercial companies. The second fire prompted security authorities to temporarily close the Erbil-Kirkuk road while emergency crews worked to contain the blaze.