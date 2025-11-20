ISX reports $5M+ in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 8 billion dinars in trading volume last week — roughly $5.7 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 30 billion shares were traded this week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 957.96 points and closed at 964.96 points, reflecting a 0.73% increase. Meanwhile, the ISX15 index started at 1181.26 points and ended at 1191.65 points, marking a 0.87% rise.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4,719 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.