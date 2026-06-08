ISX reports nearly $50M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 77 billion dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $50 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 76 billion shares were traded during the week, up 29% from the previous week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index closed at 950.64 points, marking a 1.13% increase from the previous session's close.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 5,302 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.

A total of 66 listed companies traded shares, while 29 companies saw no trading due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Trading in eight companies remained suspended for failing to meet disclosure requirements.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 945,000 shares worth 3 million dinars (about $1,900) through 17 transactions, while selling 233,000 shares valued at 3 million dinars through nine transactions.