Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 3.12 billion dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $2.38 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 2.75 billion shares were traded, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the week at 1015.00 points, reflecting a 0.25% decrease from the previous session.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3,912 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.