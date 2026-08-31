ISX reports $2.3M+ in weekly trading

ISX reports $2.3M+ in weekly trading
2026-08-31T12:30:52+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 3.12 billion dinars in trading volume last week —roughly $2.38 million.

According to the recorded data, more than 2.75 billion shares were traded, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the week at 1015.00 points, reflecting a 0.25% decrease from the previous session.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3,912 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.

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