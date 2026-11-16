Shafaq News- Baghdad

Salary payments at Iraq's International Development Bank (IDB) remain unaffected by US sanctions, a bank official told Shafaq News on Monday, as employees reported difficulties receiving their pay and transferring their salary accounts to other banks, particularly those with outstanding loans.

Several employees told Shafaq News that switching banks requires a clearance certificate, which borrowers can obtain only after settling their outstanding loans in full. The requirement places a substantial financial burden on those who recently took out loans, as they must repay significant remaining balances and associated interest, they said.

An official from IDB's Media and Public Relations Office, however, dismissed reports of suspended or delayed salary payments as “baseless,” maintaining that banking operations were proceeding normally. He added that the bank had not dealt in US dollars for nearly two years and insisted that the sanctions had no impact on its services.

Salaries, he explained, are distributed through a Finance Ministry-approved system, under which funds pass from government banks to private banks for payment to employees, without interruption.

Regarding account transfers, the official confirmed the repayment requirement before obtaining a clearance certificate, describing it as standard practice across Iraq's public and private banking sectors.

On October 15, the US Treasury Department sanctioned IDB as part of measures targeting Iran-linked financial networks, accusing the bank of facilitating Iranian access to US dollars and maintaining ties with Iranian government entities and Iran-aligned armed groups. IDB rejected the allegations and expressed readiness to cooperate with the Central Bank of Iraq and the US Treasury through official and legal channels to clarify the facts, defend its reputation, and protect the rights of those involved.

The Central Bank later barred IDB from dealing in US dollars “in any form.”