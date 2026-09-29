Shafaq News

Gold inched up on Tuesday but hovered close to a more than ‌seven-week low on concerns that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data.

Spot gold rose 0.4% at $4,130.58 per ounce, as ​of 0407 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since August 5 in ​the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $4,162.20.

Geopolitical developments will "remain ⁠crucial for gold, as continued tensions could keep energy prices and yields elevated, ​while meaningful progress towards de-escalation could ease pressure," said Christopher Tahir, senior market strategist ​at Exness.

US and Iranian officials spoke separately with mediators as part of a renewed effort to end seven months of war, according to officials of both countries.

Oil prices rose for a second successive ​session amid lingering concern over Middle East supply disruption.

Elevated oil prices can fuel ​inflation by increasing costs across the economy, potentially prompting central banks to raise interest rates. Gold ‌tends ⁠to struggle in a high-rate environment as investors favour assets that generate interest.

Markets currently see a 72.5% probability of a Fed rate hike in October, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool, compared with 57.6% a week ago.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she expects ​continued inflationary pressure ​in coming months ⁠stemming from AI-related demand and higher oil prices, though she stopped short of saying more rate hikes will be needed.

US consumer ​confidence and job openings data are due later in the ​day. The ⁠week will also see numbers on ADP employment, PCE and nonfarm payrolls.

"Persistent price pressures combined with resilient activity would reinforce expectations that central banks need to remain restrictive, keeping ⁠yields ​elevated and leaving gold vulnerable to further losses," ​Tahir added.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.9% to $60.42, platinum slipped 1.3% at $1,697.71 and palladium lost 0.8% to $1,205.27.

(REUTERS)

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