Gold stabilizes throughout Iraq

Shafaq News/ Gold prices held steady in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday morning.

Our correspondent reported that wholesale gold prices in Al-Nahr Street for one mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 479,000 IQD for selling and 475,000 IQD for buying.

For Iraqi gold, the price for one mithqal of 21-carat gold was 449,000 IQD for selling and 445,000 IQD for buying.

In retail markets across Baghdad, the price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 IQD and 490,000 IQD. Meanwhile, the price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 IQD and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 560,000 IQD per mithqal. The price for 21-carat gold was 490,000 IQD, and for 18-carat gold was 420,000 IQD per mithqal.