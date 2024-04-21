Gold stabilizes in Iraqi markets

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Sunday.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, of 494,000 IQD, with a buying price of 490,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 464,000 IQD, with a buying price of 460,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 495,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 465,000 and 475,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold reached 565,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold for 500,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold for 435,000 IQD.