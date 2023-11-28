Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have stabilized in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Tuesday (November 28, 2023).

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets in al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal of 21 karat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European, at 440,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase price of 436,000 dinars.

Our correspondent highlighted that the selling price per mithqal of 21 karat Iraqi gold reached 410,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 406,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, our correspondent indicated that "the selling price per mithqal of 21 karat Gulf gold ranges between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuates between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars."

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24 karat gold reached 510,000 dinars, while 22 karat gold was sold at 470,000 dinars, 21 karat gold at 450,000 dinars, and 18 karat gold at 390,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.