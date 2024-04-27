Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable on Saturday in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 477,000 IQD, with a buying price of 473,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 447,000 IQD, with a buying price of 443,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was 505,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 485,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 420,000 IQD.