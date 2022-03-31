Gold slips; set for best quarter in six as Ukraine crisis stokes demand

Shafaq News / Gold prices tumbled on Thursday as the investors were waiting for the outcome of Russia-Ukraine peace talks to be held today. The safe-haven metal was set for its biggest quarterly gain since September 2020 due to an increase in demand for the safe-haven investment instrument over political uncertainties in eastern Europe.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,921.55 an ounce by 0507 GMT, while US gold futures shed 0.7 percent to $1,925. The yellow metal has gained nearly 5 percent so far in the quarter and 0.7 percent in the month.

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

Bullion is considered a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, and is viewed as a hedge against rising inflation. However, rising interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Spot silver fell 1% to $24.59 per ounce, but was on course for its best quarterly rise since June 2021. Platinum shed 0.8% to $982.22, although it was set for the biggest quarterly gain since March 2021.

Auto-catalyst metal palladium was down 0.3 percent to $2,259.76, but was on course for its sharpest quarterly jump since September 2020.

(CNBC)