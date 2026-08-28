Shafaq News

Gold slipped on Friday as market participants awaited ​closely watched remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson ‌Hole symposium.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,580.19 per ounce by 0438 GMT. It touched a more than three-month high of $4,696.18 on Tuesday, following the U.S. Treasury's announcement of support measures for long-duration bonds.

U.S. ​gold futures eased 0.7% to $4,632.40.

The case for Warsh to lean hawkish is ​greater than the case for him not to, and that could see ⁠gold retreat further from its cycle highs in the near term, said Matt ​Simpson, a senior analyst at StoneX.

"But I suspect any such dip will be viewed favourably ​by bulls who missed out on the first phase of the rally - and are keen to have another crack at $5,000," he said.

Fed officials shared their concerns about the U.S. inflation landscape on Thursday, ​as central bankers gathered in Jackson Hole. Their comments came a day after data ​showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the Fed's main inflation gauge, stood at 3.7% in ‌the ⁠12 months through July.

Fed Chair Warsh is scheduled to speak later in the day.

Traders see a 33.7% chance of a U.S. rate hike in September and a 74.2% chance by December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Despite its role as an inflation hedge, gold ​tends to lose ​appeal in a high ⁠interest rate environment as it offers no yield.

Gold remains supported by improving participation in exchange-traded funds and futures, along with concerns ​over U.S. fiscal credibility and continued official-sector buying, though risks ​of a ⁠consolidation persist, OCBC precious metals strategist Christopher Wong said in a note.

"We remain constructive (on silver), though a cleaner extension higher likely requires renewed weakness in yields, U.S. dollar and a ⁠decisive ​break above the $70.60-$72 resistance area," he said.

Spot silver fell ​0.6% to $68.85 per ounce and palladium declined 0.2% to $1,349.44. Platinum was down 0.3% at $1,840.78, on track for ​a weekly loss.

(REUTERS)

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