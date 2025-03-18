Gold rises in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices surged in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad reached 622,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) for 21-carat gram of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 618,000 IQD.

The price of Iraqi gold for a 21-carat mithqal was 592,000 IQD, with a buying price of 588,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price for a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 620,000 and 630,000 IQD, while the selling price for Iraqi gold ranged between 290,000 and 600,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 715,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 625,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 535,000 IQD.