Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-23T10:10:12+0000
Gold rises despite Trump stimulus threat as dollar weakens

Shafaq News/ Gold prices rose on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar and as investors remained optimistic about a U.S. stimulus package even after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the pandemic relief bill.

According to Reuters Data, Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,867.47 per ounce by 0804 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,870.20.

The U.S. dollar fell 0.3% against major rivals, increasing gold's appeal for holders in other currencies.

Since the market has priced in a lot of pandemic-related uncertainty and the U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, gold will likely tread water in the coming weeks and any potential upside will come from new unknown uncertainties, said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory Air Guide.

Gold's advance came despite Trump threatening on Tuesday to not sign a coronavirus relief bill, saying it should be amended to increase the amount on offer.

"Markets are hopeful the stimulus will be passed and that should support gold prices going ahead," said Jigar Trivedi, commodities analyst at Mumbai-based broker Anand Rathi Shares.

He added the metal could rally into 2021 with resistance near gold's record high of $2,072.5.

Raising concerns over a global economic recovery, a new coronavirus strain in Britain has forced several countries to shut their borders to the United Kingdom and drug makers to scramble to test their COVID-19 vaccines against it.

Gold will recover its historical relationship with real yields, and real yields will likely continue to fall so there is no reason to think gold cannot make another push for $2,000 next year if this trend prevails, said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation, benefits from low-interest rates that reduce its opportunity cost.

Silver rose 1.2% to $25.43 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.9% to $1,011.36 and palladium was up by 0.6% at$2,328.42.

related

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Date: 2020-11-25 10:03:01
PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher from over 4-month low as dollar weakens

Ahead of Powell's speech, Gold holds steady

Date: 2020-08-25 08:38:51
Ahead of Powell's speech, Gold holds steady

Gold is dropping for the fourth day

Date: 2020-09-24 07:04:37
Gold is dropping for the fourth day

Gold gains as U.S. jobs data, virus fears fuel stimulus hopes

Date: 2020-11-26 07:43:19
Gold gains as U.S. jobs data, virus fears fuel stimulus hopes

A drop in gold prices as investors reap profits

Date: 2020-08-27 08:42:51
A drop in gold prices as investors reap profits

Gold rises as the dollar decline

Date: 2020-09-25 10:07:40
Gold rises as the dollar decline

Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

Date: 2020-11-30 09:43:31
Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar

Date: 2020-09-02 07:30:58
Gold is dropping with the rise of the dollar