Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold rises as Omicron fears offset strength in dollar

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-30T06:29:14+0000
Gold rises as Omicron fears offset strength in dollar

Shafaq News / Gold prices edged higher on Monday as concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant offset a stronger dollar, with investors assessing whether the emergence of the variant could change the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,794.87 per ounce by 0646 GMT, while U.S. gold futures advanced 0.5% to $1,794.20.

With new cases of the Omicron variant found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

Barot also said while it was too soon to gauge if virus concerns have eased rate hike expectations, there is an upside risk for gold that the variant eventually leads the Fed to scale b…

related

Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Date: 2021-02-03 10:20:20
Gold snaps three sessions of losses as dollar index drops

Gold drops in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-17 09:34:33
Gold drops in Iraq today

PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, hawkish Fed official

Date: 2021-08-05 07:37:11
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firm dollar, hawkish Fed official

Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Date: 2020-08-11 08:11:17
Gold prices drop as dollar recovers

Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Date: 2021-09-06 11:15:10
Gold prices drop in Iraq today

Gold touches six-week low

Date: 2020-09-23 09:04:59
Gold touches six-week low

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-18 09:33:17
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-11-10 08:48:09
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today