Shafaq News

Gold prices gained on Tuesday, extending ‌a rebound from a 14-month low as bargain hunters returned after last week's sharp selloff, while investors awaited US inflation data for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.

Spot gold ​edged 0.1% higher to $3,635.10 per ounce by 0449 GMT after touching its ​lowest level since September 2025 on Friday. US gold futures fell ⁠0.5% to $3,634.20.

"Last week, hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve coincided with a rout ​in AI stocks, and investors sold bullion to cover losses and raise cash. ​Some of that pressure has faded, although the metal could remain under pressure amid monetary policy tightening expectations," said Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital S.A.

Although gold is seen ​as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates reduce its appeal by increasing the ​opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

Markets currently see a 95% chance of a 25-basis-point ‌rate increase ⁠at the Fed's policy meeting in December, while a larger 50-bp hike is priced in at 4.9%, according to CME's FedWatch tool. The US central bank last raised rates in September.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently ​high inflation continues to ​point the US ⁠central bank towards tighter monetary policy, while stressing that the pace of future rate hikes will depend on incoming economic ​data.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, a key gauge closely ​watched by ⁠the central bank as it targets a 2% inflation rate, is due on Wednesday.

Data showed US business activity growth slowed further in November as high prices held back new ⁠orders and ​capacity constraints restrained output, but overall activity remains ​resilient.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8% to $42.72 per ounce, platinum slid 1.8% to $1,301.81 and palladium dropped ​0.6% to $888.12.

(REUTERS)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News.