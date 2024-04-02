Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / Gold prices remained stable in Baghdad on Tuesday, while they saw and increase in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 467,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 463,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 437,000 IQD, with a buying price of 433,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while the selling price per mithqal of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 535,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 470,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 405,000 IQD.