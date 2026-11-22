Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices stabilized in Baghdad and increased in Erbil on Sunday, hovering around 850,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 840,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 836,000 IQD, the same as Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 810,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 806,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 840,000 and 850,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 810,000 and 820,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 931,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 890,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 763,000 IQD.