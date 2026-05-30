Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad, drop in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 980,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the selling price per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 990,000 and 1,000,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 960,000 and 970,000 IQD in jewelry stores that remained open during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,021,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 975,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 835,000 IQD.