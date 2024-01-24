Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil remained stable.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, gold prices on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad this morning recorded a selling price of 426,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold. The buying price recorded 422,000 Iraqi dinars.

The selling price of one mithqal of Iraqi 21-carat gold was 392,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 388,000.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 430,000 and 440,000, while Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price -per mithqal- of 24-carat gold reached 503,000 Iraqi dinars, 21-carat gold sold for 443,000, and 18-carat gold sold for 383,000.