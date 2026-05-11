Gold prices slip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell Monday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, hovering around the million-dinar mark, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 1.010 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 1.060 million IQD, down from 1.017 million IQD the previous session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 980,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 976,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.010 million and 1.020 million IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 980,000 and 990,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.045 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 997,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 854,000 IQD.