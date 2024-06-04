Gold prices rose in Baghdad stabilize in Erbil Economy breaking Gold











Shafaq News / On Tuesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad markets and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 478,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 474,000 IQD. The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 448,000 IQD, with a buying price of 444,000 IQD. In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 480,000 and 490,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 450,000 and 460,000 IQD. In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 IQD.