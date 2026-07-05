Gold prices rise in Baghdad but slip in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices rose in Baghdad, hovering around 915,000 IQD per mithqal, while edging lower in Erbil, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 918,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 914,000 IQD, up from Saturday's 883,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 888,000 IQD, with a buying price of 884,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 958,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 915,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 785,000 IQD.