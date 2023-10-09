Gold prices remain stable in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil remained stable.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one weight of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 401,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 397,000 dinars.

For one mithqal of 21-carat of Iraqi gold, the selling price was 371,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 367,000 dinars.

In goldsmith shops, the selling price for one mithqal 21-carat of Gulf gold ranged from 405,000 to 415,000 dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of the Iraqi gold ranged from 375,000 to 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also remained stable, with 24-carat gold being sold at 485,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 445,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 365,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.