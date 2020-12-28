Gold prices jump as dollar edges lower

Shafaq News/ Gold prices jumped as much as 1.3% on Monday, bolstered by a weaker dollar, while investors kept hopes pinned on a U.S. stimulus package after President Donald Trump signed the relief bill.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,888.84 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,893.20 per ounce.

Silver rose 2.2% to $26.42 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.00 % to $1,033.52 and palladium was up by 0.2% at$2,353.84.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump has signed into law a massive USD 2.3 trillion spending bill that includes a USD 900 billion coronavirus relief package, averting a government shutdown and extending coronavirus aid to millions suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic.